Texans assistant coach uses “Hall of Famer” when talking about Jadeveon Clowney

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

The sky — or Hall of Fame — is the limit for Jadeveon Clowney, his Texans’ position coach maintains.

Clowney made his first Pro Bowl last season after switching from outside linebacker to defensive end. That has Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, a former NFL defensive end, excited about Clowney’s future. So much so that Weaver used the “HOF” words when describing the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I told him he can be a Hall of Famer,” Weaver said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Now, there’s a number of things that have to happen. You’ve got to stay healthy; you have to be consistent and persistent. But he has all the qualities and athletic attributes in order to do that.”

Clowney made 52 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits last season. He missed the Pro Bowl after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the season. Staying healthy has proved the hardest part so far with Clowney, as he has played in only 31 of 48 career games. He missed two games last season with wrist and elbow injuries.

“We’re still just scratching the tip of the iceberg,” Weaver said. “He has put in the work. He’s dedicated to his teammates, and I’m just excited to see where he goes from here.”