Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT

The Texans signed undrafted offensive lineman Erik Austell on Friday.

The Broncos signed Austell, who played at Charleston Southern, after the draft but released him this week. He was a first-team All-Big South Conference selection and a Football Championship Subdivision All-American after starting 10 games.

The Texans cut undrafted rookie offensive guard Jake Simonich to make room for Austell.