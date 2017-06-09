Tyvis Powell still expected to throw out first pitch at Indians game

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

The Browns waived safety Tyvis Powell on Friday morning, but he still was expected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Indians’ game against the White Sox.

Powell, a native of Bedford, Ohio, played at Ohio State. Powell, his agent and Ohio State coordinated his first-pitch honors with the Indians, according to Zack Meisel of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns apparently were unaware of Powell’s plans to throw out the first pitch.

Powell played in eight games with the Seahawks last season after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. He signed with his hometown team in February.