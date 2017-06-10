 Skip to content

Patriots rings have 283 diamonds

Posted by Mike Florio on June 10, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

And there it is.

When seeing the box last night containing the new Super Bowl rings to be distributed to the New England Patriots, the jokes emerged about the presence of a 28-3 reference somewhere on the ring. I went with the obvious, low-hanging-fruit suggestion that 28-3 should be etched onto the ring somewhere. The Patriots opted for something more subtle.

Via Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Patriots have confirmed that each ring has 283 diamonds.

It’s obviously no coincidence. And it’s also not really a slap at the Falcons; they know very well they blew a 28-3 lead. But the Patriots came back from that deficit, so 28-3 is more of a rallying cry for them than a shot fired at the Falcons.

While it may not supplant “do your job,” the comeback from a 28-3 hole late in the third quarter shows what can actually happen when the focus remains on solely and exclusively on getting the job done regardless of the dire nature of any situation. Or something.

27 Responses to “Patriots rings have 283 diamonds”
  1. mongo3401 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:14 AM

    Not a Pats fan but that was a defensive breakdown of biblical proportions by the Falcons. Felt bad for their owner. He was sure they had that game. Greatest comeback I have ever seen.

  2. pftisthebestsiteeverlol says: Jun 10, 2017 11:14 AM

    ooooooooo diamonds. one of America’s longest running scams.

  3. navyvandal says: Jun 10, 2017 11:17 AM

    it should have had 115 on one side to commemorate that stupid naturally occurring ball deflation scandal. You know, the scandal where the footballs were actually at 11.5 PSI

  4. bigbadbills says: Jun 10, 2017 11:20 AM

    It shows what happens when the ref’s decide to take the game in their hands.

  5. ranesmith says: Jun 10, 2017 11:21 AM

    What a nice ring for my pats.i remember when the pats was one of the worst teams in the NFL.sometimes I still can’t believe they won 5 Super Bowls.keep it going guys blitz for 6,and F all the pats haters out there.😂

  6. theashleyguy says: Jun 10, 2017 11:22 AM

    Good for them. I can’t even stand them, but they are the best–plain and simple. And that 28-3 rallying cry is kind of cool.

  7. missthemexpos says: Jun 10, 2017 11:23 AM

    If the Patriots were behind 40-0, then 400 diamonds would have been cool.

  8. filthymcnasty3 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:23 AM

    Understated elegance.

  9. guyjuneguyjune says: Jun 10, 2017 11:25 AM

    Wow! Terrific team, terrific coaching, terrific management. All with INTEGRITY! Hello, Goodell! Hello, Spanos! Hello Kroenke! Hello, Davis!

  10. RandyinRoxbury says: Jun 10, 2017 11:26 AM

    What an absolutely beautiful ring!
    Will Dan Quinn get one too?

  11. kensilisacrook says: Jun 10, 2017 11:26 AM

    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  12. Obi Wan Jablowme says: Jun 10, 2017 11:27 AM

    Coming back from 28-3 was no big accomplishment, because the NFL fixed it so they would win. Right losers?

  13. kissbillsrings says: Jun 10, 2017 11:29 AM

    Love the BLING OF 283 DIAMONDS, but I don’t think I could handle another game like that!!!
    Let’s just hope the Pats are on to SuperBowl 52 & a 19-0 season!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!

  14. maust1013 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:29 AM

    Down 28-3 in the 3rd with pathetic trolls everywhere dancing with glee Brady handed Garoppolo his other 4 rings and said “Hold onto these for me, I’ll meet you at the podium.” The rest is history. Living well really is the best revenge.

  15. streetyson says: Jun 10, 2017 11:32 AM

    283 is also the number of infantile lies and salty rants submitted against every Pats article (as opposed to the mere dozen on articles in which the Pats aren’t mentioned). And seeing them warms the heart of every Pats fan, so have it kiddies!

  16. thrifty says: Jun 10, 2017 11:36 AM

    Kyle Shanahan deserves a ring for his play-calling blunders of epic proportions in the second half.

  17. nhstateline says: Jun 10, 2017 11:38 AM

    Team wins a game like that ? It can say or do pretty much anything it wants (and I’d feel the same if someone beat the Patriots that way too). It’s about celebrating effort and resiliency. And like the other Pats fan above who remembers the old days and what they were really like, I’m more amazed and grateful that all this happened to the team I follow than anything else.

  18. streetyson says: Jun 10, 2017 11:39 AM

    Each ring has 57 carats, to commemorate the lies told by Fraudger in framegate. Each ring weighs 11.5 ounces, and 4 of the balls are smaller in thanks to Ryan Grigson for giving Brady the ultimate stimulus to never give up in any game for the rest of his career. Oh and each ring is designed to fit the middle finger.

  19. scw1993 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:39 AM

    GOAT……all.

    Good stuff. See all of you back here, same time, same place.

  20. mlhigh says: Jun 10, 2017 11:40 AM

    Are they fake?

  21. donbat67 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:42 AM

    That’s way more than Gronk can count .

  22. mellimac says: Jun 10, 2017 11:44 AM

    Priceless.

    The Pats can tell me all day long they figured they could come back and win, but lets get real, nobody really thought it could happen. I figured they could make it close, as the Falcons were obviously tiring out…if the Pats were only down 14pts, no problem in a comeback, but 25!
    So many things had to go right, and like magic, they did…from the strip sack, to poor play calling when all the Falcons had to do was kneel three times and kick a field goal. That would have made it a 2 score game with minutes left…
    Sort of odd how Falcons had the game…I mean after a first quarter draw, they capitalized on Pats mistakes, almost steamrolling them. Then, little by little the Pats started to give Tom a pocket and the defense stayed stout.
    I watch the game, especially last quarter, before bed every couple of weeks…just amazing to watch how they clawed back.

  23. nsm70 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:48 AM

    guyjuneguyjune says:
    Jun 10, 2017 11:25 AM
    Wow! Terrific team, terrific coaching, terrific management. All with INTEGRITY! Hello, Goodell! Hello, Spanos! Hello Kroenke! Hello, Davis!

    Rams were stolen from LA and Kroenke brought them back. Why does St Louis not get crap, stole the Cards from Chicago in 1960 and Rams from LA in 1995.

  24. millarddjr says: Jun 10, 2017 11:54 AM

    Don’t forget the subtle reference of the raised middle Lombardi!

  25. daddeeo says: Jun 10, 2017 11:55 AM

    NICE!

  26. maust1013 says: Jun 10, 2017 11:59 AM

    RandyinRoxbury says:
    Jun 10, 2017 11:26 AM
    What an absolutely beautiful ring!
    Will Dan Quinn get one too?
    ===========================

    No he won’t chipster and neither will Adam Gase as long as Belichick is in New England. It’s sad you have to pretend to be a Pats fan to feel good about yourself but that doesn’t keep us from laughing at you.

  27. RandyinRoxbury says: Jun 10, 2017 12:01 PM

    And to think before 2001 none of us Boston folk were into the Patriots at all, we were just angry Red Sox fans dealing with decades of Yankee domination.
    Has this been a great Century so far or what? 🙂

