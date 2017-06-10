Rams sign their top three draft picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 10, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

The first three picks in the Rams’ draft class all signed on Friday night.

Rams second-round tight end Gerald Everett, third-round receiver Cooper Kupp and third-round safety John Johnson have signed, just after completing their work at Organized Team Activities.

The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, having traded it to Tennessee last year in order to move up and draft Jared Goff with the first overall pick in 2016.

Everett, Kupp and Johnson are all expected to get significant playing time as rookies. Kupp in particular has been singled out for playing well in offseason work.

Based on the rookie salary scale, Everett should get a four-year, $6 million deal, Kupp should get a four-year, $3.8 million deal and Johnson should get a four-year, $3.4 million deal.