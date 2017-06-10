Thomas Rawls embraces backfield competition

Posted by Mike Florio on June 10, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Thomas Rawls had a chance to become the unquestioned successor to Marshawn Lynch in Seattle, but Rawls has yet to show the durability necessary to be a workhorse tailback. As a result, the Seahawks have added Eddie Lacy to the mix, with the game-day reps to be earned via competition.

Rawls is fine with that. (As if he has a choice.)

“If there was a depth chart with three selective players, I look at it as Thomas Rawls, Thomas Rawls and Thomas Rawls,” Rawls told reporters on Friday. “I’ve always been in competition with myself. I just believe that this program, this whole organization has a mindset of competition. We believe that as long as people compete they will earn whatever they deserve in the end, it’ll work itself out.”

It will be Rawls and Lacy and C.J. Prosise in some form or fashion this year. For Rawls, there’s no question about his ability. The challenge continues to be having the ability to suit up and play every week.

For the Seahawks generally, the challenge will be getting the kind of running game in place that allows the team to restore balance to the offense and get back to its identity. Even the pass catchers want to see that, as receiver Doug Baldwin explained on PFT Live earlier this week.