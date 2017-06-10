Transgender bathroom bill could keep draft out of Dallas

Dallas is considered a favorite to host the 2018 NFL draft, but actions in the state Capitol could change that.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week called for a special legislative session to consider a bill regulating bathroom use by transgender people in public buildings. When North Carolina passed a similar “bathroom bill,” it cost the state several sporting events, and the NFL says that bill could result in the league keeping the draft out of Dallas.
“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Dallas Morning News.
Abbott has previously criticized the NFL for saying such a law could cost Houston and Dallas the opportunity to host future Super Bowls.
North Carolina partially repealed its bathroom law after events including the NBA All-Star Game and NCAA Tournament were pulled from the state.
Once again, the NFL being hypocritical. Make BILLIONS off of the Dallas Cowboys, but want to pull the draft from there over this. If they were serious about it, refuse revenue that the Cowboys make for the NFL or move the team. Otherwise, get off your high horse.
Big mistake, the NFL should remain politically neutral or they will alienate half their fans.
ESPN is a perfect example of doing the wrong thing…we all know the results, they are losing millions…
Oh well. There are costs to being right instead of politically correct.
Why wouldn’t you go back to Philly for one more year? Each city should get two years because they already have the infrastructure in place.
Politicians who have little to offer, very often use fear and hate to manipulate some of the less educated into voting for them. It’s an evil practice, but it works. The NFL can see right through this, as we all can, and they don’t want to encourage it. It sends a positive message to our leaders. Roll up your sleeves and get to work. Don’t take the lazy way out. Most of the time, the politicians who offer up these bills don’t even believe it themselves. They just use it to gain entry into power, or to stay in power.
They claim the need to “protect children in schools” yet they’re fine with the loose gun legislation that allows weapons from TX to flood the rest of the country.
Secede already cavemen.
This is so ridiculous. Us the bathroom that corresponds with what you have. It’s that damn simple. Next.
A battle between Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell? Where can we make a wager?
I don’t think so. The more the NFL exerts its power into the political theater the more people are going to turn away from the NFL. Asking someone to use the bathroom that was designed specifically for their genitalia should not even be a NFL mandate. It does not represent their players unless we have hundreds of transgender’s playing football. Last I checked we have zero.
Great!
Could we just pass a bill that bans Roger Goodell from the earth?
Why the need for a transgender bathroom Dallas? How about just a bathroom shared by men and women and kids? How does a law like that even get passed? It’s as if there are so many transgendered.
Because we all know, that being PC is the most
important thing in some people’s lives….