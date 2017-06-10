Transgender bathroom bill could keep draft out of Dallas

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 10, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Dallas is considered a favorite to host the 2018 NFL draft, but actions in the state Capitol could change that.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week called for a special legislative session to consider a bill regulating bathroom use by transgender people in public buildings. When North Carolina passed a similar “bathroom bill,” it cost the state several sporting events, and the NFL says that bill could result in the league keeping the draft out of Dallas.

“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Dallas Morning News.

Abbott has previously criticized the NFL for saying such a law could cost Houston and Dallas the opportunity to host future Super Bowls.

North Carolina partially repealed its bathroom law after events including the NBA All-Star Game and NCAA Tournament were pulled from the state.