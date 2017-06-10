Transgender bathroom bill could keep draft out of Dallas

Dallas is considered a favorite to host the 2018 NFL draft, but actions in the state Capitol could change that.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week called for a special legislative session to consider a bill regulating bathroom use by transgender people in public buildings. When North Carolina passed a similar “bathroom bill,” it cost the state several sporting events, and the NFL says that bill could result in the league keeping the draft out of Dallas.
“If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Dallas Morning News.
Abbott has previously criticized the NFL for saying such a law could cost Houston and Dallas the opportunity to host future Super Bowls.
North Carolina partially repealed its bathroom law after events including the NBA All-Star Game and NCAA Tournament were pulled from the state.
Once again, the NFL being hypocritical. Make BILLIONS off of the Dallas Cowboys, but want to pull the draft from there over this. If they were serious about it, refuse revenue that the Cowboys make for the NFL or move the team. Otherwise, get off your high horse.
Big mistake, the NFL should remain politically neutral or they will alienate half their fans.
ESPN is a perfect example of doing the wrong thing…we all know the results, they are losing millions…
Oh well. There are costs to being right instead of politically correct.
Why wouldn’t you go back to Philly for one more year? Each city should get two years because they already have the infrastructure in place.
Politicians who have little to offer, very often use fear and hate to manipulate some of the less educated into voting for them. It’s an evil practice, but it works. The NFL can see right through this, as we all can, and they don’t want to encourage it. It sends a positive message to our leaders. Roll up your sleeves and get to work. Don’t take the lazy way out. Most of the time, the politicians who offer up these bills don’t even believe it themselves. They just use it to gain entry into power, or to stay in power.
They claim the need to “protect children in schools” yet they’re fine with the loose gun legislation that allows weapons from TX to flood the rest of the country.
Secede already cavemen.
This is so ridiculous. Us the bathroom that corresponds with what you have. It’s that damn simple. Next.
A battle between Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell? Where can we make a wager?
I don’t think so. The more the NFL exerts its power into the political theater the more people are going to turn away from the NFL. Asking someone to use the bathroom that was designed specifically for their genitalia should not even be a NFL mandate. It does not represent their players unless we have hundreds of transgender’s playing football. Last I checked we have zero.
Great!
Could we just pass a bill that bans Roger Goodell from the earth?
Why the need for a transgender bathroom Dallas? How about just a bathroom shared by men and women and kids? How does a law like that even get passed? It’s as if there are so many transgendered.
Because we all know, that being PC is the most
important thing in some people’s lives….
Where does dez go to the bathroom?
Why is it necessary in this country to pander to people playing dress up. Because they “feel” like something else? I “feel” that my bank account is supposed to be $50 million, so, someone better transfer that money to my bank account.
Guess Kaep taught the NFL nothing. Shut your mouth about politics and just play the game. There is a GOP president in office now, so threats to withhold commerce for a GOP state over a GOP platform won’t sit as well as when they pulled this stunt with NC under Obama.
2020 it’ll be in Vegas, home of the 6 time SB Champion Las Vegas Raiders
In my house, everybody uses the same bathroom. Seems to work.
These bills were never about bathrooms, just like it was never about water fountains in the 60’s.
I’m just amazed at how many people were completely unaware that trans people even used bathrooms until this subject became a thing.
To be fair, transgender bathroom policy keeps me out of Target.
Bring it back to Philly. You have the freedom to pee where ever you like. Just sayin’.
The draft should be in Green Bay anyway.
finally goodell does something good
If politicians were so concerned about children getting molested by men in dresses then they should be going after priests.
Losers like Abbott are just choosing another vulnerable minority to demonize in order to whip up his base. Transgendered have been using their respective bathrooms since forever and it only became a “problem” once the knuckle dragging mouth breathers lost their pathetic battle against same-sex marriage.
So unless Dallas passes a law that allows a convicted rapist who just got released from prison the right to walk into the women’s restroom right behind my wife or daughters, the NFL will label that discrimination and pull the draft from there?
The sign on Roger Goodell’s office must read “Abandon all common sense, ye who enter here”.
Will those choices determine if its doing #1 and #2 and will that require a separate application form followed by an inspection? Good idea for those promoting this move to voice their opinion loud enough and to volunteer to be inspectors.
What politics have done to ESPN is what politics will do to the NFL
Hopefully more states will pass laws just like this and then the nfl and ncaa will run out of places to hold their events.
Any reason it keeps it out of Dallas so that I don’t have to see Jerry Jones all draft week is good.
It’s so much easier to hate than trying to understand.
I still say the draft should go to cities that don’t have a franchise. Are you telling me Milwaukee couldn’t handle it? Or Salt Lake City? Or Portland? Or Omaha?
Give fans who may never be able to get to any game a chance to get to some sort of official event!
We don’t need separate bathrooms for all the variations of sexual gender. All we need is a Men’s Room and a Women’s Room and people to be nice and respectful to others when they use them.
It is settled science that say man and woman only.
Jerrah and Roger are strong buddies, so there is no battle. The 2018 draft should stay in Philly, as Chicago got 2 years, so should Philly. Next should be Green Bay. Dallas does not have a good venue to hos the draft anyway. In a suburban town far away from Dallas? Sounds like a recipe for disaster.
In other news, Kaepernick stated that nobody from the Cowboys has contacted him.
Have the draft in the city with the first pick…or does that make too much sense?
NFL is a business and has to make business decisions. A majority of people don’t agree with Greg ” the wheels ” Abbot about this, or anything really. I really don’t think at the end of the day it’ll keep all the Sunday afternoon bud light drinkers from watching the games.
Leave it to the people who want to regulate bathroom usage through absolutely hysterical political efforts to call those of us who oppose such nonsense as playing political football games.
Is it a great time to be alive, or what?
They alienate way more than half their fans by pulling these stunts. The NFL fan base is older and whiter than the population at large, hence way more conservative.
This is just another example of powerful corporations trying to dictate their beliefs to people. The NFL’s consumers must stand up to them if they want they behavior to change.
I can’t speak for anyone else, but I will boycott the NFL if the NFL keeps try to impose their culturally marxist beliefs on my fellow countrymen who have every right to build the communities that they want to live in, and not communities based on New York values.
Goodell beeds to stop forcing his political garbage on the entire NFL.
As a Texan, as long as they keep men out of my 16 year old daughter’s bathroom, I’m ok with the NFL keeping the draft out of Dallas.
“kamthechancellor says:
Jun 10, 2017 10:08 AM
Have the draft in the city with the first pick…or does that make too much sense?”
The draft in Cleveland every year? No thank you.
What makes more sense is to reward the #2 team/ loser of the SB with the option to host the draft. You have an AFC and NFC Champion for a reason.
santaclarasantaclaus says:
Jun 10, 2017 8:52 AM
In my house, everybody uses the same bathroom. Seems to work.
Do they all use it at the same time? Single user bathrooms have always been gender nuetral. If only one person is inside, who cares? The argument here is over bathrooms that multiple people will use at the same time. I felt the need to explain that since you are clearly not sure what’s going on here.
this will cause the return of pay toilets
Losing sleep at night worrying which bathroom folks can use? Conservative snowflakes crack me up.
Americans are so immature. Let people use any bathroom they want. Who cares? Not me.
As for the NFL penalizing Texas, good for them. I and many others are already boycotting Red States. I vacation in Colorado, Oregon, California, and Hawaii. Maybe British Columbia one year. States that support the Trump, the GOP and their Christian Right Wing allies aren’t getting a dime of my money if I can help it.