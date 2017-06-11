Chargers announce four-year deal with Melvin Ingram

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 11, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The Chargers beat the deadline for a long-term deal with Melvin Ingram by more than a month.

The team announced they had agreed to a four-year deal with their franchise-tagged pass-rusher.

Ingram hadn’t been around for the start of the team’s voluntary workouts, but should be happy to show up now. He should make his debut as a newly-rich Charger this week when they have their mandatory minicamp.

Generally, deals with tagged players push up to the July 15 deadline for long-term contracts, but the Chargers were able to avoid such drama easily.

The former first-round pick overcame injuries and has 18.5 sacks the last two seasons, and will pair with defensive end Joey Bosa to give them a pair of young defensive stars for the foreseeable future.