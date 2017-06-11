Eddie Lacy needs to be at 250 on Monday

For most of us, stepping onto the scale on Monday morning represents the reckoning after a weekend of too much food, beer, and/or booze. For Eddie Lacy, it’s the moment on which he will, or won’t, earn another $55,000.
Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports that Monday is the next weight deadline for Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, the day in June on which he needs to be at 250 pounds.
Lacy’s first $55,000 checkpoint came on May 15, when he made it to the maximum of 255 with two pounds to spare. So he needs to be down only another three pounds by Monday.
Of course, it’s not widely known what’s happened with his weight since May 12. What’s likely happening now is simple: If he’s over 250, he’ll be spending the day with maximum cardio and minimum China food.
So you are saying that he is going to destroy a Golden Corral after the Monday morning weigh in.
Shaving off those ropy dreads should drop him about 10lbs. I don’t know how guys can play with that mess flopping around. Must be heck keeping it clean and fungus free. I’d go hairless to keep cool and clean playing ball.
There is no excuse for this guy’s handling of his own weight. 250? As a RB?? What a joke. Nice signing Seattle…if he’s a linebacker.
I hope for his sake he got a lot of guaranteed money, because Rawls and Prosise will be handling most of the carries this season for the Seahawks.