Eddie Lacy needs to be at 250 on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

For most of us, stepping onto the scale on Monday morning represents the reckoning after a weekend of too much food, beer, and/or booze. For Eddie Lacy, it’s the moment on which he will, or won’t, earn another $55,000.

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports that Monday is the next weight deadline for Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, the day in June on which he needs to be at 250 pounds.

Lacy’s first $55,000 checkpoint came on May 15, when he made it to the maximum of 255 with two pounds to spare. So he needs to be down only another three pounds by Monday.

Of course, it’s not widely known what’s happened with his weight since May 12. What’s likely happening now is simple: If he’s over 250, he’ll be spending the day with maximum cardio and minimum China food.