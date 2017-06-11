Eddie Lacy needs to be at 250 on Monday

For most of us, stepping onto the scale on Monday morning represents the reckoning after a weekend of too much food, beer, and/or booze. For Eddie Lacy, it’s the moment on which he will, or won’t, earn another $55,000.
Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com reports that Monday is the next weight deadline for Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy, the day in June on which he needs to be at 250 pounds.
Lacy’s first $55,000 checkpoint came on May 15, when he made it to the maximum of 255 with two pounds to spare. So he needs to be down only another three pounds by Monday.
Of course, it’s not widely known what’s happened with his weight since May 12. What’s likely happening now is simple: If he’s over 250, he’ll be spending the day with maximum cardio and minimum China food.
There is no excuse for this guy’s handling of his own weight. 250? As a RB?? What a joke. Nice signing Seattle…if he’s a linebacker.
I hope for his sake he got a lot of guaranteed money, because Rawls and Prosise will be handling most of the carries this season for the Seahawks.
They should have stipulated his weigh-ins on three consecutive days. Anyone could cut 5 pounds for one weigh-in. Ill bet a guy his size could be up to 265 by Monday night after cutting for a weigh in.
As a GB fan I loved Lacy when he was healthy and in shape. Should you have to pay an NFL player extra to stay fit though?
Its all about fat content and Chinese food has is high fat.
As most of the food in America is. You can easily eat 200-250 grams a day of fat when you should be eating 50-70.
I often look at cookie packages and have seen many that a single cookie has 4 grams of fat in it. A couple cupcakes or piece of pie? 20 grams or so of fat. Adds up really fast unless you watch what you eat very carefully.
It’s absurd to have to pay a pro-athlete to be in decent shape.
It should be the opposite, if you don’t meet your optimal weight criteria you should be fined, and if it goes on you should be fired.
Lacy is so happy he was able to get out of Green Bay. His past weight issues will disappear this year.
Good back when in shape.
