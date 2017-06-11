Former front office executive Dawn Aponte hired by league office

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

Longtime NFL executive Dawn Aponte, who last year was transferred out of the Dolphins’ operations to work for another Stephen Ross-owned business, is now back in the NFL.

Aponte has been hired as chief administrator of football operations in the league office, according to Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal.

Last year the Dolphins made the surprising announcement that Aponte was leaving the team to work for the Drone Racing League, which Dolphins owner Stephen Ross co-owns. That appeared to end a 25-year football career that also saw her work for the Browns and Jets.

Now she’s in the league office, in a newly created position that reports to Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent.