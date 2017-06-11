Golden Tate: I was hinting at extension in a few years

Posted by Josh Alper on June 11, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate reacted to news of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s contract extension with tweet saying that he hopes to be “one of the next ones to get extended.”

Tate is signed for two more seasons with salaries of $6 million in 2017 and $7 million in 2018 and left no doubt about the fact that he’d like more when asked about his contract at punter Sam Martin’s charity softball game on Saturday. Tate said he does feel that he’s underpaid, but that his tweet about the contract wasn’t designed for an immediate push for a new deal.

“I saw my buddy get extended and that’s obviously the goal,” Tate said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I have this season and next season until I can really think about it, but it wasn’t nothing malicious or me hinting at it. I mean, I’m hinting at it in a few years, of course. But I’d love to stay here. I’m having a lot of fun, we have a great foundation, I love where we’re going but we’ll see. I still got time.”

Tate said he hopes there will be talks about a new deal “if we win games and I do my part.” That would seem to be something close to a must for Tate, as teams rarely open up extension talks with two years left on a deal and tend to move in different directions after bad years.