LeBron James says things about Tom Brady, people for some reason seem to care

I’ve resisted for two days posting this item, because my primary compass for determining what is or is relevant to be posted is whether I’m interested in a story as a football fan. And, frankly, I’m not interested in what anyone who plays any other sport thinks about any football player, regardless of how good or not good said player in some other sport may be.
But I keep getting emails from readers sending links to NBA superstar LeBron James with his views on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as an overall athlete in comparison, apparently, to basketball players. So I need to write something or the emails will continue.
“Brady is unbelievable,” LeBron said in a video in which he was at a barber shop getting his real and/or not real hair cut, via NFL.com. “Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen but he affects the game one way. Just as a basketball player, and the pounding that you take and running both sides — ‘OK, I gotta do offense. Oh sh-t, I gotta get back on defense. Oh sh-t, I gotta get back on offense. Oh sh-t, I gotta get back on defense.’ As physical as football is — and to the body, I know it’s crazy to the body — but for a quarterback, [Bill] Belichick has done a great job of implementing those five guys in front to protect that asset. For us [as basketball players], every single night, you gotta know both sides.”
It’s a meaningless comparison, naturally skewed toward making basketball players seem in some way better than football players. Greatness in any given sport, however, is measured by achievement relative to one’s peers. Brady, with five Super Bowl championships and two other Super Bowl appearances, has emerged as the greatest quarterback of all time. James hasn’t even reached that pinnacle in his chosen sport. Once he does, we can argue whether Brady or James is the greater overall athlete.
Until then, Brady has one championship to go to catch Michael Jordan, which then could spark a true debate as to whether Brady or Jordan is the greater overall athlete.
And as to James’ stream of “oh sh-ts” about playing offense and defense, that’s a matter of basic conditioning and “want to” that any basketball player worth a damn must have. It’s wholly related to effort, and unrelated to skill.
But if the number of times a guy says “oh sh-t” in a given game is indeed relevant to greatness, Wayne Gretzky is the guy LeBron James should be putting at the top of the list.
Brady isn’t the Goat of Qbs, let alone football. He shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breathe as Jordan or Lebron, neither of them cheated. #nobodyhasitbetter
Bill Russell may have something to say about that (11x NBA champion as a player, 2x as a coach).
Humility has never been part of Lebron’s “game”, and athletic ability has never been the foundation of Brady’s “game”. Maybe nobody is right and nobody is wrong on this one. For the record though, Brady throws at moving targets while 5-6 people are chasing only him, and he beats most of his opponents (mentally) before he even steps on the field.
Yo…leebrawn,,,the difference,,,in your..razzle dazzle game if somebody bumps you it’s a foul..in the NFL,,,on almost every single play the QB, can get flat leveled by a 300lb lineman..to the ground!!!!,,, you and magic Mike Jordan, NOT SO MUCH
Take away Belichick and no way does Brady or anyone on the Pats have anything close to 5 Super Bowls. Looking at the number of championships individuals have won in a team sport with 53 players and one where the coaches make such a bigger difference is not a meaningful exercise.
FYI, LeBron has a barber shop in his house.
@Stealthjunk sooooo all the other quarterback greats must’ve been the head coach too right..
1. Basketball players seldom get tackled
2. LeBron’s team is getting smoked, he should probably worry about that.
3. Mark Cuban should probably keep his hole shut too. NBA, lmao.
Take away ongoing the cheating in Foxborough (Brady suspended for a quarter of a season, the organization fined and lost draft picks twice) and one wonders how well Brady would have done in an organization that was honest.
Lebron crying about somebody being better than him like usual.
“But if the number of times a guy says “oh sh-t” in a given game is indeed relevant to greatness, Wayne Gretzky is the guy LeBron James should be putting at the top of the list.”
Even Tom Brady has played more D than Wayne Gretzky ever did.
Lots of cry baby losers supporting Lebron, go figure
stealthjunk says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:09 PM
——–
Phil Jackson, Greg Popovich, Red Auerbach or Bill Walsh, Tom Landry, Bear Bryant, etc…. you get the point. You name the athlete in the ‘greatest’ conversation and you’ll find a ‘greatest’ coach tied to them. That’s kind of how it works.
Jesse Owens and pretty much every Olympic decathlon gold medalist is better than Brady or James.
The NBA’s refs are owned by the mob; nothing in that sport is legit.
James’ comments are from one elite athlete to another. You have to be aware of everything, every little movement on both sides of the ball in both basketball and football.
Brady can read a defense in about 2 seconds, he’s been graced with that ability, and he works very hard. He’s the smartest guy on the field, and jealous trolls who can’t sleep at night knowing that their stinkeroo team has to play against him the next day show their hands every day on this site.
He doesn’t “cheat” and trolls know he doesn’t, but they need something to hang their hat on….have your ignorant owners take a page from Belichick and the team, do your job, work hard, and no drama, divas, or cancers in the locker room. Maybe then your team will get into the playoffs too one day.
Brady will retire in about 5 or 10 years, geez can’t you be patient.
“Brady, with five Super Bowl championships and two other Super Bowl appearances, has emerged as the greatest quarterback of all time”
You forgot to add “in my opinion”. Judging a players greatness from how many championships they’ve won in a game where they only affect 1 of the teams 3 phases is extremely subjective. Brady not only has had a great team around him for nearly two decades, but they also have multiple cheating scandal’s and even Brady said his success is due to his circumstances. I’m pretty sure Brady knows more about how they win than you do. Get over it.
Throwing hoops is akin to field goal kicking.
Throwing a football to blazing fast WR’s who are covered by blazing fast DBs while being chased by LARGE powerful men is a little harder.
P.S. I’ve never seen a basketball player run for his life. QB’s I have.
The first time LeBron got sacked he would cry and quit. Did you see him lying on the floor like a soccer prima donna a few games back?
Getting back on defense is nothing compared to 250-300 lb gladiators trying to kill you 50 times a game.
NBA is a far cry from a contact sport. Especially during the regular season.
LeBron is obviously the greater athlete, in the athletic sense of the word, but an NFL QB takes a hell of a beating that LeBron never has to worry about.
Quarterback greatness is all about mental acuity, physical precision, and durability, and Brady has been the best at it in his sixteen seasons.
Basketball greatness is all about physical skill and conditioning, and LeBron James has been the best at that in his fourteen seasons. Apples to oranges.
Not even sure why the comparison was made by Lebron, different sports so thanks captain obvious.
There’s only one problem Mike, and it’s a huge problem, and it’s never going to go away. Why weren’t you calling Terry Bradshaw the greatest QB of all time, prior to the last super bowl? Prior to the last super bowl, Bradshaw had the most rings (tied with Montana and Brady) of any QB in history. I’ll tell you the answer. It’s because we only take into consideration the things we want to. Why was everybody just talking about Brady and Montana? So you have to admit that just the number of rings aren’t the only thing that makes a player the greatest.
LeBron needs to see Brady’s hair plug guy.
“But I keep getting emails from readers…”
Call John Mara, he knows a guy.
The same dopes who say, “Brady would be nothing with out Belichick!” are the same dopes who say, “Belichick would be nothing without Brady!”
When this hypocrisy is pointed out to them, they then further embarrass themselves with the lame, “Well NE cheats!” As if bringing up the common, minor infraction of having a single camera a few feet out of position, 10 years ago ever made a difference. NE has never gotten in trouble for taping because taping has never been against the rules. Those bandwagon fans don’t understand that. The only thing they did wrong was to put the camera in the wrong spot.
We have to include the mental as an attribute to a physically gifted athlete. The mental aspect of being athletic is a huge part of it. Having the physical attributes to be able to run fast, Quick stop n go, and jump high is one thing but having the mental acuity of knowing WHEN to jump high and run fast is the everything.
Ok,, there are certain athletes who are “killers” when the moments are the biggest. These are guys like Brady, Jordan, Montana, Bird, Magic, Unitas, Jeter, Ortiz, etc.. Then there are the wusses when the moment is big, like Lebron, Matt Ryan, Jim Kelly, A-Rod, Karl Malone, etc..
It has FINALLY happened.
The Pats haters have become so unhinged in their hate that they have become funny.
And I thought it would never happen.
Funny BBall to FBall comparisons are hard. With only 5 guys on the court 1 player is 20% of the team. In football 1 player is less than 10% or less than 5 if you count both offense and defense. Really difficult to compare side by side.
The real question is how does that 1 player effect how a team plays against you. In TB’s case opposing offenses know they have to score so even if he is not playing that side of the ball he is effecting the way the game is played when he is on the bench.
collectordude says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:32 PM
Jesse Owens and pretty much every Olympic decathlon gold medalist is better than Brady or James.
————————————————————–
You joking, aren’t you?
scmems07 says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:39 PM
“Brady, with five Super Bowl championships and two other Super Bowl appearances, has emerged as the greatest quarterback of all time”
_________________________________
You act like he has 5 championships and nothing else. He has thrown quite a number of touchdowns and yards throughout his career. When it is all said and done, if he plays 2-3 more years he will be 1 or 2 on the list of every major Qb stat category.
As for your three phases argument. Yes, there are three phases of the game, however, if you are going to pretend that Brady doesn’t affect the game more than a 33 percent then you are crazy.
He has had great teams around him and mediocre teams around him, the success is still the same. Double digit wins and a division championship, and at the very least a conference championship appearance.
I would love for you to have elaborate on the cheating scandals aspect of your argument. So, if thinking logically, if cheating were responsible for all their success, and they were caught (according to you) then wouldn’t you see a dropoff in success?
jag1959 says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:28 PM
“But if the number of times a guy says “oh sh-t” in a given game is indeed relevant to greatness, Wayne Gretzky is the guy LeBron James should be putting at the top of the list.”
Even Tom Brady has played more D than Wayne Gretzky ever did.
==================
Bobby Orr would have been a better choice in this case.
There is no longer any objective discussion of whether Brady is the greatest football player of all time. It ended in the 4th quarter against Seattle followed by that transcendent, humanly impossible performance against Atlanta. Enjoy, you’ll never see that much guts again.
How someone wants to compare him to other sports, I could care less. Let Brady and any other athlete walk into a room and you’ll know who everyone will follow.
stealthjunk says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:09 PM
——–
You trolls really need to make up your minds… I just read in another thread the BB would be nothing without Brady
Lebron was in the circle that hand picked themselves into Miami, and it paid off. He was surrounded by talent, and they won some. In the NFL it is not as easy to construct a team, the level of player collusion that exists in the NBA does not happen in the NFL.
I tell you what, If LEbron can bring this championship to the Cav’s, down 3-1, we can discuss it. If not, no comparison.
If athletes were judging athletes, I’m pretty sure more athletes would want to be Brady’s teammate than Lebron’s, especially when the championship is on the line.
Hockey player take greater beatings than basketball players and at greater speeds. Again, so what?
LeBron is the most insecure, wannabe-victim superstar athlete around. Be a real man Lebron and stop looking for sympathy!
There’s really no serious question that NBA stars are better athletes than NFL quarterbacks. But it just doesn’t mean anything. They are different sports, with different skill sets, a different mental aspect to the game.
It’s a stupid point to make.
Florio embodying the spirit of all the old Jordan fans who can’t accept that his basketball son is as good as he is, lol. I always say this about comparing different eras definitively, especially when rules have changed as much as they have since the 90s in basketball just like between the 80s and now in football, just say they’re the best of their era and be done with it. But it is funny how defensive the Jordan superfans get more than any of these cross generation comparisons go.
Imagine an 82 game season plus 7 game series for playoffs in the NFL. LLOLOLOLOL Go shut up Lebron. NFL is harder on the body. QB in the NFL is harder on the body
LeBron isn’t the greatest NBA player in history, anyway. Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Willis Reed, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwan and others were all as good at their positions — or better — than he is.
I will never forget Magic Johnson moving to center in game 6 of the NBA finals in 1980 against the 76’ers because Jabaar was out with a bad ankle. Johnson had one of the greatest games anyone has ever had. All he did was score 42 points, including all 14 of his free-throw attempts. He added 15 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block. Julius Eving said it was the greatest game he ever saw anyone play.
And had Bill Walton been able to stay healthy, he might have been the greatest NBA player ever. He is the best college player ever.
Lebron does not play in an era which is as strong as the era those players played in. The three point shot has changed the game in a huge way, and taken the big men out of the game a lot more than in the past.
I’d have paid money to see Lebron try to go inside against Wilt Chamberlain. Chamberlain would have knocked him into the third row.
qbarrel says:
Jun 11, 2017 7:09 PM
jag1959 says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:28 PM
“But if the number of times a guy says “oh sh-t” in a given game is indeed relevant to greatness, Wayne Gretzky is the guy LeBron James should be putting at the top of the list.”
Even Tom Brady has played more D than Wayne Gretzky ever did.
==================
Bobby Orr would have been a better choice in this case
——————————————
Orr wouldn’t have said “oh sh-t” if he had a mouthful. To this day he is one of the most polite and humble superstars by any account you see. He was scheduled to speak at one of our son’s regional awards banquets and due to a death in his family could not attend, he personally arranged to have Derek Sanderson come in his stead. He followed up on his return with a personal note to each attendee and an invitation to meet him at another event. Who does that? I took my son, it was the 4th time I had heard Orr speak but the 1st time for him. There was not one bit of self importance or condescension in the man on any of those occasions. He is the real deal.
LeBron certainly has always been his own biggest fan
The football QB is the boss of the team when on the field. He gets the ultimate blame when the team loses. With the basketball players the blame spreads around and when the situation gets too tight during a play you can pass to any of your teammates. They can take you out to rest. The QB also use their brain to figure out defense in seconds. How many players does a QB has to peg before making a decision in 2-3 seconds? The QB gets beat up too and gets planted on the ground with hundreds of pounds on him. Basketball players? An elbow here and there. Real violence only occur when there is a brawl.
LeBron needs elite talents for him to win. Just like what the real great Michael Jordan said, he won’t bring Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in his team to win championships… something like that.
It seem LeBron needs to step on Brady to gain more elevation.
“I’ve resisted for two days posting this item, because my primary compass for determining what is or is relevant to be posted is whether I’m interested in a story as a football fan.”
When has that ever stopped you from posting political stories with remote football ties that have no interest or relevancy to a football fan?
Technically the QB could say “oh sh-t” after an interception and have to play defense.
tonebones says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:49 PM
—
Fun facts that very few people know about Bradshaw: For his career, Bradshaw has a 51.9% completion percentage, 27,989 career passing yards, 7.2 YPA, 212 TD’s vs 210 INT’s, which all results on a 70.9 career QBR. Those are some very pedestrian numbers, even in those days. Bradshaw had the luxury of playing for one of the greatest defensive dynasties of all time (regardless if they were the first and only team using steroids back then). Bradshaw is essentially a rich mans Trent Dilfer, and is arguably one of the most overrated QB’s of all time. But nobody ever brings that up in the media because, ring count and steelers.
I distinctly recall several articles about Guys Skating In Short Pants (hockey) recently.
And even if you can somehow relate that to pro football, how do you explain the story about the guy shoving a catfish into his crotch and then throwing it on the ice?
LBJ may be a jerk, but I seriously doubt he’s ever abused a catfish like that.
bobby orr>>>gretzky
ask the older hockey fans and they will tell you that
—————–
Nerd Alert!!!! Have you ever played basketball!? You do realize the defense is trying to steal the ball, block out, and block shots on everybody possession. LeBron is 6’8″ 265, and probably runs a 4.5 forty, with a 40″ vertical, now do really believe that Tom BRady is a better athlete!? Better football player?, yes, better player with respect to his chosen profession?, debatable , but let’s say yes. But better athlete??? What are you smoking!!!??
hexy27 says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:41 PM
The first time LeBron got sacked he would cry and quit. Did you see him lying on the floor like a soccer prima donna a few games back?
Getting back on defense is nothing compared to 250-300 lb gladiators trying to kill you 50 times a game.
—————–
You do realize LeBron is 6’8″ and 265!!???
There is no longer any objective discussion of whether Brady is the greatest football player of all time. It ended in the 4th quarter against Seattle followed by that transcendent, humanly impossible performance against Atlanta. Enjoy, you’ll never see that much guts again.
How someone wants to compare him to other sports, I could care less. Let Brady and any other athlete walk into a room and you’ll know who everyone will follow.
———————
LeBron as well as Tiger Woods are 10 times more popular than Tom Brady globally. And don’t even think about comparing him to Jordan. Let me know when Brady becomes a global logo.
———————
And I would pay money to watch Brady get happy feet because he knows Joe Greene will
Be allowed to slap him in head and body slam him to the turf, while waiting for Edelman and Amendola to get off the line from being legally mugged by DBs of the 70’s and 80’s……see, it works both ways
unkleruckus says:
Jun 11, 2017 8:40 PM
———————
And I would pay money to watch Brady get happy feet because he knows Joe Greene will
Be allowed to slap him in head and body slam him to the turf, while waiting for Edelman and Amendola to get off the line from being legally mugged by DBs of the 70’s and 80’s……see, it works both ways
______________
you forget Brady won 2 super bowls before manning and Irsay cried to the competition committee to change the rules.
lebron shoudl stick 2 basketball, which isnt a real sport btw.
LeBron isn’t even in the top 5 of all time.
Relative to their eras, which is the only way to rate/rank players I would have at least these players ahead of him;
Russell
Chamberlain
Robertson
Magic
Bird
Jordan
Kobe
and possibly Shaq.
Stats are for loser and the ring is the thing.
As far as comparing LeBron to Brady, no comparison. Relative to their respective sports and eras, it isn’t even a contest.
LeBron has a LONG way to begin to even enter the conversation with Brady.
Michael, on the other hand? Most definitely
Try to quarterback an offence and then go play defence and take the hits that you do in football?!?! You would have to be superman… Or a hockey player. Gretz, Yzer and Cros drop the mic!
Due to the nature of the injuries in football, it is easier to be consistent as a team in basketball than it ever will be in football.
5 Superbowls in 15 years is much harder than the 6 NBA championships for Jordan, also in 15 seasons…and I think MJ was AWESOME!
collectordude says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:32 PM
Jesse Owens and pretty much every Olympic decathlon gold medalist is better than Brady or James.
————————————————————–
We’re not trying to be the best at exercising… We’re talking about playing real sports!
Are there any knitting champions we would like to put up here?
Apples, oranges, bannanas, cherries. They’re all really good just not comparable.
nyneal ,
You do realize that James has guarded positions 1 through 5 on the court, don’t you, and you do realize that he’s got more points in the postseason than Jordan in 100 fewer attempts? Like I said, I don’t like comparing eras, but please don’t distort what people did back then versus now like Russell playing 2 rounds to get his championships versus the later guys or how mediocre the NBA was in the 70s that 2 kids like Bird and Magic walked in from college and took the whole thing over within a year. Nostalgia is great as long as you don’t start making stuff up.
I’m not sure this argument makes any sense. Brady in not even a better pure athlete than Cam Newton. Who cares? It’s much easier to impact a game when you are one of five on your playing field than it is for you to be one of eleven. That what makes the 5 Super Bowls so impressive. Lebron may be an amazing athlete, but he is missing the clutch moments that athletes like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Sidney Crosby have.
Has anybody, I repeat anybody, ever looked at Brady and thought he was an athlete? And for that matter, we could even go beyond Brady and look at any QB. They’re not athletic. They take 5 steps backwards and throw a ball. I’ll give you Vick and a couple others as having some coordination but qb’s as a group are NOT athletes.
kd75 says:
Jun 11, 2017 6:50 PM
LeBron needs to see Brady’s hair plug guy.
————————————————————–
Dude, you need to go find a girlfriend and stop commenting about other men’s hair.
This is stupid. Brady would agree with Lebron.
tylawspick6 says:
Jun 11, 2017 8:22 PM
bobby orr>>>gretzky
ask the older hockey fans and they will tell you that
15 2
You mean ask Boston fans. Gretzky is almost always ranked 1 in every post regarding greatest hockey player. Orr is usually 2 or 3. So nice try but in hockey, there truly is no argument as top player ever.. after Gretzky, that’s where it becomes interesting.
Sorry but there’s no disputing hockey’s greatest.
Tom Brady made his team better by being present each and every day.
LeBron left to join a “super team” so he could get his first ring. While he was gone, his former team was in the tank, drafting at the top. When they finally had built enough talent, LeBron came back. LeBron would be lucky to have a ring if he stayed with one franchise like Brady has.
Neither Brady or Jordan are the best in history.
Strictly on titles Otto Graham has 7. Bill Russell has 11. Abdul Jabbar equals Jordan’s 6 and won titles with two different teams (something Jordan couldn’t do).
Then we’d have to compare different era’s. How many titles could Jordan’s Bulls have won in the 80’s vs Kareem and Magic’s Lakers, Bird’s Celtics and Dr. J and Moses Malone’s Sixers? Jordan’s Bulls would be lucky to get one title in the 80’s.
Same with Brady’s Patriots in the 70’s and 80’s. In the 80’s they would have faced Montana’s 49ers, Lawrence Taylor’s Giants, Riggins and the Hogs, Walter Payton and the 46 defense. In the 70’s he would have faced the Steel Curtain, Raiders, Dolphins and Cowboys. All teams with too many HOFers to give them all the recognition they deserve in naming just one player. Although you still had Staubach, Stabler and Bradshaw at quarterback. Along with the 5 yard chuck rule, hits to the head and no protection for the quarterback. Which is an all together different ball game than what Brady see’s today.
Don’t be so quick to dish out “best ever” Florio. Too many things to consider.
Brady the better athlete? Whaaaaaaaa??? While Lebron could potentially make a few plays on the field, there is no way Brady could find his way around the court. Peyton Manning played the same position as Brady in the NFL with man boobs and a beer gut. In terms on athleticism, lebron is by far superior. What are you talking about Florio?
pastabelly says:
Jun 11, 2017 9:55 PM
“Lebron may be an amazing athlete, but he is missing the clutch moments”
———————————
You have no business commenting on basketball. Lebron has been to six straight finals. He is averaging a triple double in the finals currently, a feat that has never been done. He has put on historical clutch performances in the playoffs every year.
“I’ve resisted for two days posting this item, because my primary compass for determining what is or is relevant to be posted is whether I’m interested in a story as a football fan.”
Yet we were all subjected to your story about Phil Simms’ farts.
Jerry Rice is the greatest football player to don a helmet.
/discussion.