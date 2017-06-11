Mike Pereira calls loosening of end-zone celebration rules “a step back”

The NFL has loosened its touchdown celebration rules, but not everyone is celebrating. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis now has company in arguing the move is a bad idea.
Fox analyst Mike Pereira, the league’s former head of officiating, calls the move “a step back.”
“I think it’s a sad day,” Pereira said, via Clark Judge of Talk of Fame Network. “I think that this is a step back that we worked — when I was there — so hard to kind of clean up the game and not send bad signals to young kids who were playing the game.
“This is not allowed in college. It’s not allowed in high school. It’s not allowed in Pop Warner. But now we set the tone as supposedly the idols, and kids are going to watch these acts again. And, to me, this is about the team, not the individual. They’re going to play to ESPN to see if they can get on the highlights. To me, it’s just a real step backward.”
Group celebrations, using the ball as a prop, going to the ground and snow angels now are all legal in the end zone following a score. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Ravens coach John Harbaugh pushed for the easing of the rules, but Lewis, who is on the league’s competition committee, opposed the change saying it is “not a very good example for young people.”
Pereira said officials likely stop throwing flags for touchdown celebrations.
“You’re not going to see many penalties thrown for celebrations. Period,” Pereira said. “Unless it’s the absolute obvious twerking or the shooting of the six-guns.”
Thankfully, Pereira is not making the call here.
hes so right. waht the nfl has done is a sickening act that wil ldrive our acountry down the tubes! i fo rone wil lrefuse to watch this “sport” if players start to get a way with these dancing acts that belong far away from the tv.
Making a snow angel sends a bad signal to young kids?
NO. FUN. ALLOWED.
Stop worrying about “young people”. That argument ended as soon as they started allowing Viagra commercials. The only bad thing about the new rules is that there is referee discretion. Other than that, nobody really cares what these players do as long as it’s not in the face of an opponent.
“GET OFF MY LAWN!”
Old Man Yells At Cloud
I like Pereira, he comes on 98.5 in Boston frequently, but this is a stupid rule that should never have been. Nothing wrong with a little celebration after a hard earned score, has no bearing on the game.
Mike Pereira should shut his mouth.
Won’t anyone think of the children…
Shut up Pereira, it’s your kind of attitude and outlook on life that causes so many people to switch off from the game – see that, the GAME – people are supposed to have fun.
You’re no longer relevant, take your stone age opinions to the country club.
I think there are bigger concerns than end zone celebrations Mike!
I’m not a big fan of the post touchdown celebrations but I can live with them; however, I do have a suggestion for the NFL.
To keep a handle on these “celebrations” and the occasional taunting flag that is thrown during the course of the touchdown, stop penalizing on the kickoff. It doesn’t make any sense.
The next play is the point after attempt and the penalty should be enforced then. A few 50 yard extra point attempts will get the attention of the players and the teams quickly.
100% correct
These guys aren’t children in a compulsory educational setting. But some people would like to always treat them like children, for some obvious and some not so obvious reasons.
He’s wrong.
The NFL just set a new all time record for revenue. Yes, despite being the “No Fun League” and despite Colin Kaepernick’s protest, the NFL raked in record numbers of cash. I agree 100% with Pereira. Obviously there are enough people around the world who actually enjoy the game of football, they don’t need watch players display their low IQs.
Marvin Lewis is worried about touchdown dances setting a good example for the young kids, but remind me which team drafted Joe Mixon