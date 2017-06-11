Rob Kelley “obviously has earned” starting job, but other backs will get chances

Posted by Josh Alper on June 11, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

It looks like Rob Kelley will be picking up right where he left off last season.

Kelley took over the starting running back job in Washington from Matt Jones around the middle of the season and offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh said he “obviously has earned” the right to remain in that spot for the Redskins. One way things may be different from last season is how often others are worked into the mix, however.

The Redskins drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round and Cavanaugh said that the rookie will have his chances to run the ball along with Chris Thompson, who has usually been a third-down back but Cavanaugh says there’s “no reason” he can’t play on all downs.

“We just feel like we’ve got depth at that position now with a lot of similar-type players: stocky, quick-footed, strong, smart guys that can sub in for each other,” Cavanaugh said, via CSNMidAtlantic.com. “I wouldn’t put a pitch count on any of them, but obviously if a guy’s got a hot hand and he’s feeling good and he’s not gassed, we’ll keep him on the field. Ideally, maybe have some third-down reps too.”

Jones has been out of the picture this offseason and isn’t expected to work his way back in even if he does report for minicamp, but it looks like everyone else will get an opportunity in Washington this year.