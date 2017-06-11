Terrance Knighton, Brian Westbrook visit the PFT Live studio this week

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

We’ve got two weeks remaining of PFT Live before the TV show goes on a four-week hiatus and the radio show gets handed to a replacement so that I can sit around counting the days until I can do the show again. Before then, we’ve got several shows featuring extended in-studio contributions from former or current players.

On Monday, defensive lineman Terrance Knighton spends an hour in the Stamford, Connecticut studio. On Wednesday, we’ll have a two-hour visit from Eagles Hall of Fame running back Brian Westbrook. We’ll wrap up the week on Friday with a return to the studio by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms.

With mandatory minicamps happening this week, and with the NFL never really completely slowing down when it comes to the creation of news and information, we’ll easily fill up the three hours of daily radio/TV content, starting at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (Sirius 213/XM 202) and heading to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.

If you miss any of it, every hour of every show is available at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and elsewhere.