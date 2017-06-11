Unemployed quarterback has No. 17 jersey for May

I wonder if John Mara will be getting any letters about this.
Colin Kaepernick, an unemployed NFL pariah whom teams won’t sign for a variety of stated reasons that aren’t partially or totally true, is still selling jerseys in the colors of the team for which he no longer plays. Specifically, he’s selling a lot of them.
The list of jersey sales for May 2017 shows Kaepernick’s 49ers jersey at No. 17. That’s higher than Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller (No. 19), Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan (No. 20), Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (No. 20), Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson (No. 21), Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (No. 22), Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton (No. 23), Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees (No. 24), and new Saints running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson (No. 25), and all other players in the NFL who didn’t finish No. 1 through No. 16.
And so for anyone who points out that Kaepernick has detractors, don’t forget that he also has plenty of fans. Which could mean that Kaepernick’s unemployment has less to do with dollars and cents and more to do with the political sensibilities of the people who own NFL teams.
I’ll kneel to that.
