Vikings warn fans: Super Bowl ticket prices will be a “shock”

The Super Bowl will be in the Vikings’ stadium in February, but not many Vikings fans will be there.
The NFL doesn’t price tickets with ordinary fans in mind, and supply and demand dictates a price point beyond the means of most people — even most people with enough disposable income that they could afford tickets to Vikings regular-season games.
“We haven’t gotten the final pricing, but we know the NFL takes over the stadium, and takes over the pricing,” Vikings Executive V.P. of Public Affairs and Stadium Development Lester Bagley told the Star-Tribune. “It’s going to be some sticker shock for sure for our market. Tickets are going to be hard to come by in terms of access, because the league takes them. They’re going to be sticker shock on prices. But it’s part of the deal when you get the Super Bowl. You get 100,000 coming into your market that support the game. Over the 10 days we’ll have 1 million people come to the market. But just for the four-day weekend for the game, we’ll get 100,000 people here. It’s a lot of the top NFL sponsors and all of teams, all 32 NFL teams are represented and the media. It’s a big production. Tickets are going to be a challenge, for sure.”
According to SeatGeek.com, a Super Bowl ticket generally costs between $2,500 and $3,000.
It really shouldn’t be a sticker shock situation. Early February in freaking Minneapolis, do I really need to say anything more?
People with oodles of cash going for the Super Bowl experience…save your money, go to Miami, Tampa, LA, the next time it is in New Orleans, etc., somewhere you can walk around and enjoy the experience without wearing a parka.
If the tickets were $50 a piece there would still be empty seats in the bird killer stadium.
I guess since the Vikings haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 41 years their fans have no idea how much tickets to the big game cost.
I’m sure the fans of the teams playing will be willing to buy them .
Even with a free Super Bowl ticket, I’d rather watch it in on my big screen tv with family and friends.
Yet another year without a home team in the Super Bowl.
They won’t be selling them in Minnesota so what do they care?
Thats fine. If your team isnt playing its more fun watching at home.
I understand the NFL rewards corporate sponsors but it totally waters down the atmosphere. It’s pretty much like a bowl game audience- the Alamo bowl.
They get to see Aaron Rodgers plenty in the regular season. No need to splurge on these.
Get real… Cats in Minneapolis kill more birds than the stadium. Not sure where you are from to compare but Minneapolis is actually a really cool city.
Yet even with all the corporate interests and attendees with no stake in either team, Goodell still finds a way to get massively booed.
Viking fans, the Superbowl is where the top team from each of the 2 conferences face off in the championship game. The winning team gets a stunningly beautiful Lombardi trophy.
popcherrycoke says:
Jun 11, 2017 11:29 AM
The last time the Vikings were in a Super Bowl tickets were just $25.00.
Gas prices hovered around 65 cents.
And George Lucas was just some guy who directed American Graffiti.