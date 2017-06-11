Vikings warn fans: Super Bowl ticket prices will be a “shock”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

The Super Bowl will be in the Vikings’ stadium in February, but not many Vikings fans will be there.

The NFL doesn’t price tickets with ordinary fans in mind, and supply and demand dictates a price point beyond the means of most people — even most people with enough disposable income that they could afford tickets to Vikings regular-season games.

“We haven’t gotten the final pricing, but we know the NFL takes over the stadium, and takes over the pricing,” Vikings Executive V.P. of Public Affairs and Stadium Development Lester Bagley told the Star-Tribune. “It’s going to be some sticker shock for sure for our market. Tickets are going to be hard to come by in terms of access, because the league takes them. They’re going to be sticker shock on prices. But it’s part of the deal when you get the Super Bowl. You get 100,000 coming into your market that support the game. Over the 10 days we’ll have 1 million people come to the market. But just for the four-day weekend for the game, we’ll get 100,000 people here. It’s a lot of the top NFL sponsors and all of teams, all 32 NFL teams are represented and the media. It’s a big production. Tickets are going to be a challenge, for sure.”

According to SeatGeek.com, a Super Bowl ticket generally costs between $2,500 and $3,000.