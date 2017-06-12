Branden Albert reports to Jaguars minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

The Jaguars have tackle Branden Albert in the house.

That’s something they expected quite a while ago after making a trade with the Dolphins for Albert’s services early in training camp, but it never came to fruition as Albert opted not to take part in voluntary work in what was reportedly part of his angling for a new deal. Albert is signed for the next two seasons with non-guaranteed salaries of $8.875 and $9.575 million, respectively.

Coach Doug Marrone said last week that Albert said he’d join the team this week and the team announced Monday that Albert has reported for this week’s mandatory minicamp. Missing the three-day session would have left the Jaguars able to fine Albert, something that is not the case during the voluntary portions of the offseason program.

Albert and second-round pick Cam Robinson are expected to compete for the starting left tackle job.