Broncos give their players a stern talk about social media

Like a parent giving a child his first phone, the Broncos are sitting their players down and talking to them about what’s appropriate to share on social media.
“We spend a lot of time with our players as far as education about social media,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, via ESPN. “They’re like your kids. You have to constantly remind them about the dangers of the innocent behavior.”
The Broncos were reminded of the importance of proper social media conduct last week after safety Will Parks posted video from practice of two plays. Because the two plays were incompletions thrown by Paxton Lynch, many took Parks’ post as a criticism of Lynch, but Joseph said that wasn’t Parks’ intention.
Regardless of intent, however, Joseph doesn’t want to see anything from practice end up on social media.
“But, he can’t do it. What we do here is personal and private. But, his intent was not to hurt us or his teammate,” Joseph said.
Social media is a concern for all 32 NFL teams, and coaches don’t always feel well-prepared for what a 20-something who lives on social media might decide to post for the world to see. That’s why they try to get on the same page in advance.
Every day a player doesn’t post anything on Social Media give him a $50 bill.
I’m not sure why the Broncos coaching staff feels that videos of their QBs throwing incompletions should be kept under wraps? After all, it’s absolutely no secret Lynch & Siemian will be doing that a lot during the regular season, although in fairness I also expect them to throw a fair amount of completions to opposing teams’ DBs too.
How about acting like grown ups and leave your phones in locker…
This old Bronco fan shakes head at another stupid issue involving pot in Colorado. It’s legal, yet Bronco players are not allowed to partake.
While I haven’t toked up since the 60’s and I think it’s usually best for people to avoid drugs and alcohol, theres a perverse dynamic when you place normal people in seductive environments and then forbid them to sample the wares.
It would be like putting a horny guy in a room of naked women and telling him not to look. Or leave a dog alone in a room with hamburger on the floor and punish him if he eats some.
The league ends up treating these adult players like children because the rules are contrary to basic human instincts.
denverdave3 says:
Jun 12, 2017 8:11 AM
I agree that there are many rules that treat these guys like children, but no one is forcing them to play in the NFL.
At the end of the day, they can post whatever they want.
Doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences for it. This is probably something their 1st grade teacher should have taught them.
Perhaps a few people are starting to see that overall social media is not a good thing. The potential for harm far outweighs the good.
All social media has done is given every idiot a megaphone.
It’s ASOCIAL media, there’s little that’s social about it – it does little to increase fandom but merely soaks existing (younger) ones, whilst providing acres of negative press for the player, or his team-mates/staff/org.
And the worst example to remind players of? Possibly Antonio Brown’s video of Tomlin calling the Patriots a-holes. It actually broke NFL Integrity Rules to publicly disparage another team – Fraudger gave Brown a pass (he just got a small team fine). However, it was utterly stupid because it was just before the AFCCG and the bulletin board value helped ensure the Pats were fired up enough to not just beat the Steelers but give them a 60-minute beatdown.
You know DenverDave, most of the players are children who have never had to grow up. They’ve been coddled since the first time they showed talent for what they do and continue to be coddled until they are used up. Dicipline is what separates child like behavior from adult behavior and knowing right from wrong and most of these spoiled brats haven’t a clue until someone at the top explains it to them.