Broncos give their players a stern talk about social media

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

Like a parent giving a child his first phone, the Broncos are sitting their players down and talking to them about what’s appropriate to share on social media.

“We spend a lot of time with our players as far as education about social media,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said, via ESPN. “They’re like your kids. You have to constantly remind them about the dangers of the innocent behavior.”

The Broncos were reminded of the importance of proper social media conduct last week after safety Will Parks posted video from practice of two plays. Because the two plays were incompletions thrown by Paxton Lynch, many took Parks’ post as a criticism of Lynch, but Joseph said that wasn’t Parks’ intention.

Regardless of intent, however, Joseph doesn’t want to see anything from practice end up on social media.

“But, he can’t do it. What we do here is personal and private. But, his intent was not to hurt us or his teammate,” Joseph said.

Social media is a concern for all 32 NFL teams, and coaches don’t always feel well-prepared for what a 20-something who lives on social media might decide to post for the world to see. That’s why they try to get on the same page in advance.