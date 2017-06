Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

The Browns signed linebacker Deon King and receiver Richard Mullaney. They waived defensive lineman Nile Lawrence-Stample with a failed physical designation to make room.



King originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He appeared in six games last season with the Colts (four) and Chargers (two).

Mullaney originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent time with the Cowboys during training camp.