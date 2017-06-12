Cam Newton not ready to throw at this week’s minicamp

The Panthers were hoping Cam Newton’s surgically repaired shoulder would be healed well enough for him to throw at this week’s minicamp. But that turned out not to be the case.
The team confirmed today that Newton, who is still recovering from surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff, will not throw this week.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he hoped to see Newton throw on the side with head trainer Ryan Vermillion, but the team’s website now says Rivera “got ahead of himself by one week.”
Instead, the Panthers expect Newton to start throwing on June 22, which would be exactly 12 weeks after his surgery. That’s the timeline Newton was put on immediately following the surgery, so he remains on schedule. The Panthers still think Newton will be good to go in training camp.
He’s also not ready to try to recover fumbles in post season games either.
I would love to see a bounce back year from Cam, but I’m not betting on it. I think Cam peaked two years ago. His skills are off the charts, but I think his mental toughness and leadership is way down. Prove me wrong Cam!
I wonder if this surgery will improve his 58% career completion percentage.
That’s ok, just hand the ball to CM#22 and see what happens.