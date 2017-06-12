Cam Newton not ready to throw at this week’s minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

The Panthers were hoping Cam Newton’s surgically repaired shoulder would be healed well enough for him to throw at this week’s minicamp. But that turned out not to be the case.

The team confirmed today that Newton, who is still recovering from surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff, will not throw this week.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he hoped to see Newton throw on the side with head trainer Ryan Vermillion, but the team’s website now says Rivera “got ahead of himself by one week.”

Instead, the Panthers expect Newton to start throwing on June 22, which would be exactly 12 weeks after his surgery. That’s the timeline Newton was put on immediately following the surgery, so he remains on schedule. The Panthers still think Newton will be good to go in training camp.