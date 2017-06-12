Carson Wentz “way more comfortable” this year

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 7:18 AM EDT

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s rookie season started off with four wins in his first six games while he threw eight touchdowns and three interceptions to earn early raves in Philadelphia.

Things fell off from there as the Eagles won just three games the rest of the way and Wentz’s touchdown to interception ratio went south as it became clear there was still plenty to be learned about how to thrive in the NFL.

Wentz’s decision to seek some of that education with quarterback guru Adam Dedeaux in California became a bit of an issue around the Eagles this offseason, but Wentz said he sought out the help because “so many good players went there and it helped them.” Wentz feels it had the same impact on his mechanics, which is part of an overall improvement in his comfort level on the field.

“Way more comfortable,” Wentz said, via Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “It’s OTAs, I know. But things have slowed down. I’m not thinking about everything anymore — last year I was. Now I can feel the important things early in the play — where’s my answer, what are my options, what will work? It’s a different game when you can dial it down and feel you know what’s important to look for, and you’re not looking at every little thing out there. I mean, cover-2 is cover-2.”

The Eagles addressed one of their biggest shortcomings from last year by adding help to the receiving corps, something that should help Wentz’s play resemble those first six weeks if Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith play as hoped.