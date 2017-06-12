Colts claim Tyvis Powell off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

The Colts may not have safety Clayton Geathers back from a neck injury in time for the start of the 2017 season and they’ve added another option to the position group as they prepare for that possibility.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the team has claimed safety Tyvis Powell off of waivers. Powell was dropped by the Browns last Friday after joining the team in February. Powell spent his rookie season with the Seahawks and saw action in eight games on special teams.

His departure from the Browns drew some extra notice because Powell, who grew up in Ohio and went to Ohio State, was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Friday night’s Indians game. Powell still threw out the pitch and the Indians beat the White Sox, so the AAA Indianapolis Indians (who are a Pirates affiliate, despite the nickname) might want to have him out to bring them some luck.

The Colts drafted another Ohio State safety, Malik Hooker, in the first round this year so Powell will have some familiar company as he tries to make the team this summer.