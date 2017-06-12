David Quessenberry wins PFWA’s Halas Award

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Houston Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry won the 2017 George Halas Award given by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Quessenberry overcame a three-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Doctors diagnosed Quessenberry in 2014, and he celebrated the end of chemotherapy in April. Quessenberry returned to practice last month and expects to play this season.

Quessenbnerry becomes the 49th winner of the award, following last season’s winner Eric Berry and 2015 winner Steve Gleason. Other 2017 nominees were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta and Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake.

The Halas Award is given to a NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter.