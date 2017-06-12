DeMarco Murray: Titans’ offensive line among the best

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

DeMarco Murray ran behind the Cowboys’ offensive line when he led the league in rushing in 2014. He now runs behind the Titans’ offensive line and finished third in the league last season with 1,287 yards.

Murray ranks the Titans’ offensive line among the best, along with Dallas.

“How close are they?” Murray said, via Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame. “I mean, I run behind these guys every day. I have a lot of respect for Dallas and those guys — Zack [Martin] and Trav [Frederick] and Tyron [Smith] and Doug Free. I’m still great friends with them. I think with the line we have here in Nashville with the Titans [that] we’re one of the top in the league.”

Murray was not asked about the Eagles line. He had a career-low 3.6 yards with Philadelphia in 2015, Murray’s only season in the last four that he didn’t top 1,000 yards.

The Titans ranked third in rushing yards, fourth in yards per carry and tied for seventh in fewest sacks allowed last season.

The Cowboys, of course, had the league’s leading rusher in rookie Ezekiel Elliott and saw linemen Frederick, Martin and Smith earn first-team All-Pro honors.