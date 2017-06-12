Doug Pederson spoke to Jeremy Maclin about possible Eagles reunion

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT

Doug Pederson said he spoke to Jeremy Maclin over the weekend about rejoining the Eagles.

Pederson was asked by reporters last week if the Eagles had interest in Maclin, and Pederson responded, “Not at this time.” It came out Monday, after Maclin picked the Ravens, that the receiver’s decision had come down to Baltimore and Philadelphia.

“As I’ve said, we’re always looking for talent and ways to upgrade this roster,” Pederson told the team website. “At the time, when I was asked that question, I had not talked to Jeremy, but when he was still available over the weekend, we got together as a staff and discussed it. I called him and spoke to him and had a good conversation just to see what he was thinking, where he was at.

“He made the decision today to sign with Baltimore, and we wish him the best of luck. We feel very good about what we have at wide receiver, but again we’re always going to keep our eyes open for ways to improve our football team at any position.”

Maclin played for the Eagles from 2009-14 before leaving for Kansas City, which released him earlier this month.