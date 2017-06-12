Duce Staley: We haven’t had a back like LeGarrette Blount in a long time

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

The Eagles have changed head coaches twice since the end of the 2012 season, but Duce Staley has remained part of the organization’s fabric while others shuffled in and out of the picture.

Staley played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and then joined Andy Reid’s staff in 2011. He moved up to running backs coach after Chip Kelly was hired in 2013 and retained the position on former teammate Doug Pederson’s staff, so the former Eagles running back has a good sense of how the Eagles have staffed their backfield over the years.

Staley played at 242 pounds, which made him an outlier for a team that tended toward smaller options out of the backfield before signing LeGarrette Blount this offseason. Staley said the difference is notable.

“He brings that power,” Staley said, via PennLive.com. “He’s a big human being … and he’s coming downhill. That’s something we haven’t had here in a long time.”

Staley said that Blount has adapted well to a new offense and has given the locker room a valuable veteran voice, which gives the coach more reason to believe the addition of the veteran will prove to be a beneficial one to the Eagles offense in 2017.