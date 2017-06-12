Duce Staley: We haven’t had a back like LeGarrette Blount in a long time

The Eagles have changed head coaches twice since the end of the 2012 season, but Duce Staley has remained part of the organization’s fabric while others shuffled in and out of the picture.
Staley played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and then joined Andy Reid’s staff in 2011. He moved up to running backs coach after Chip Kelly was hired in 2013 and retained the position on former teammate Doug Pederson’s staff, so the former Eagles running back has a good sense of how the Eagles have staffed their backfield over the years.
Staley played at 242 pounds, which made him an outlier for a team that tended toward smaller options out of the backfield before signing LeGarrette Blount this offseason. Staley said the difference is notable.
“He brings that power,” Staley said, via PennLive.com. “He’s a big human being … and he’s coming downhill. That’s something we haven’t had here in a long time.”
Staley said that Blount has adapted well to a new offense and has given the locker room a valuable veteran voice, which gives the coach more reason to believe the addition of the veteran will prove to be a beneficial one to the Eagles offense in 2017.
Blount is going to give some defenses all they can handle….. He will definitely take some heat off of Wentz
He was a product of the Patriots system, great offensive line, pass happy offense. I wish him all the best but he will not be the same back outside of New England.
I don’t think it was necessarily the patriot system, it just needs to be the RIGHT system. He had some success in Tampa as well. I can’t remember who his qb was, but he didn’t have Brady or his o line but still ran for over 1000 yards.
I loved Duce the one year we had him in Pitt… glad he got his ring with us..
Blount is a very good but not great back.
His shortcoming is no burst and it takes him 10 yards to get up to full speed. He needs an Oline to open a good hole for him or he gets mostly short gains on those plays.
His strength is he is big at 250 pounds, physically very strong, and if he does get a decent hole and get up to speed he’s pretty fast and very hard to bring down. Really punishes the other team’s secondary on those plays.
Also very good down by the goal line.
Early in his career he didn’t know how to use his size to advantage. In New England he was coached to run lower and get more yards after contact. If he maintains those good habits, he’ll be fine in Philadelphia. After all, he’s going to be a role player, not an every down back. He’ll be fine.
We Pats fans with LB all the best!
My worry is that Blount struggles when the team he’s on doesn’t respect their coach.
He had issues at Oregan, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. All stops where the disrespect for the head coach was obvious.
We’ll see what happens in Philly…
ricko1112 I doubt you know anything about Blount at Oregon since you can’t even spell it right. He had plenty of respect for Chip, who had to discipline him for that punch.
He had issues in Pittsburgh because (1) he got caught smoking with Bell and (2) the Steelers didn’t utilize him except when Bell was injured, and Blount was salty about that.
When Bell’s healthy, the Steelers have often used him very heavily (almost exclusively) as opposed to spreading carries around. Some #2 RBs are okay with that (e.g., DeAngelo Williams). It didn’t suit Blount’s persona and Blount didn’t handle it well. It wasn’t a good fit on either side.
Stop trolling.
If Philly is ok running a traditional offense most of the time with Blount getting 15+ carries a week, then yes, he will be fine.
If they use him how BB did, you are correct in that it won’t work.
Good, solid pick up for Philly.
10 yards?
Umm, no.
He needs a crease and won’;t make people miss, but 10 yards is a little much.
I’d say about 5.