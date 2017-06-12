Eagles QBs coach: Carson Wentz a work in progress

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 9:26 PM EDT

The Eagles quarterbacks coach likes what he has seen from Carson Wentz, but John DeFilippo makes it clear the second-year quarterback has a long way to go.

“No quarterback is ever a finished product — ever,” DeFilippo said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Daily News. “Every day is a new day, especially with a young quarterback. We take it day by day with him, and he’s going to have some good days, and he’s going to have some bad days.

“This year coming up he’s probably not going to play great in all 16 games, but I guarantee you he’s going to play good in the majority of them.”

Wentz has worked on his mechanics this offseason, tightening his motion to eliminate “wasted motion.” He worked with personal quarterbacks coach Adam Dedeaux for 10 days in February.

In his rookie season, Wentz went 7-9. He threw for 3,782 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.