Eddie Lacy passes his latest weigh-in, cashes in

As embarrassing as this has to be for an adult, Eddie Lacy has been deemed sufficiently un-fat to get paid.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Seahawks running back has passed his latest weigh-in, which required him to be 250 pounds or less.
For the record, none of those gentlemen pictured here are not Lacy, though the Seahawks are hoping to ride him this year.
When he’s been in shape, he can be the kind of bell-cow back they’ve previously enjoyed. And that’s why they wrote his contract with weight incentives.
He made a cool $55,000 for making weight today, and had previously made the same amount for being under 255 in May.
He has five more scheduled sessions with the scale beginning in August, when he needs to be at 245.
Called it. Lacy has left his weight issues behind in Green Bay.
I bet he weight 248.
Cutting weight is easy – staying at weight is not.
I really liked him in GreenBay but he couldn’t stay healthy because of his weight. I’m going out on limb here and say that none of the current Seahawks will make it though the season with missing time.
Go Packers win week 1 for the Dom.
Every time Eddie Lacey makes his weight an angel gets it’s wings
I’m sure the last 24 hours for Feast Mode involved a lot of sauna and no water.
Dropping the first 5-10 lbs is fairly easy for a fat 26 year old… what will be interesting are those last 2-3 weigh ins.