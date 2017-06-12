Eddie Lacy passes his latest weigh-in, cashes in

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

As embarrassing as this has to be for an adult, Eddie Lacy has been deemed sufficiently un-fat to get paid.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Seahawks running back has passed his latest weigh-in, which required him to be 250 pounds or less.

For the record, none of those gentlemen pictured here are not Lacy, though the Seahawks are hoping to ride him this year.

When he’s been in shape, he can be the kind of bell-cow back they’ve previously enjoyed. And that’s why they wrote his contract with weight incentives.

He made a cool $55,000 for making weight today, and had previously made the same amount for being under 255 in May.

He has five more scheduled sessions with the scale beginning in August, when he needs to be at 245.