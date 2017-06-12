Former Bills safety Aaron Williams visiting Texans

The Bills released safety Aaron Williams after a series of neck injuries, but he’s intent on playing again.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Williams is visiting the Texans.
Williams has also visited the Jaguars (and his former Bills coach Doug Marrone), but left without a deal.
He’s only played 10 games the last two seasons, but there are reports he’s healthy and ready to contribute.
The Texans are thin at safety and it’s reasonable to think a healthy Williams would be an improvement. But after his recent past, teams are going to want to take a close look at him first.
I hope Williams has seen some good doctors that are actually interested in his well being. Best of luck.
Bills fan hoping and praying for AW to have a healthy successful career with a team that deserves a 100% certified baller. Top 5 safety in this league when healthy. Get your heads out of your rectum NFL teams and give this guy a workout!
As a Texans fan, despite my protest of pointing out teams should sign Kaep instead (even though they keep getting blocked) this is one case where Kaep should not be signed.
Andy Dalton was and still is the better pick in 2011 NFL draft than AW.
I do hope to see Aaron is healthy & gets an another shot at this.
AW is awesome if healthy. Last year he was sidelined by a cheap shot from Jarvis Landry , which gave him a second serious neck injury. Key Stat : for his career, the Bills Defense averages giving up 7 less points per game when AW plays. Much Buffalove for Aaron Williams, stay healthy my friend.