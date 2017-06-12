Former Bills safety Aaron Williams visiting Texans

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

The Bills released safety Aaron Williams after a series of neck injuries, but he’s intent on playing again.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Williams is visiting the Texans.

Williams has also visited the Jaguars (and his former Bills coach Doug Marrone), but left without a deal.

He’s only played 10 games the last two seasons, but there are reports he’s healthy and ready to contribute.

The Texans are thin at safety and it’s reasonable to think a healthy Williams would be an improvement. But after his recent past, teams are going to want to take a close look at him first.