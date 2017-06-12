Jason Witten, Dirk Nowitzki share mutual admiration

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Jason Witten and Dirk Nowitzki were two of the guests at Tony Romo’s party last week, celebrating the former quarterback’s career. During the night, Witten and Nowitzki, two of the biggest names in Dallas’ sports history, exchanged trade secrets.

“You think about how he hones in on his shot what goes into it, I mean, I think we all know that he’s got a great shot, but he doesn’t just walk out there and shoot like that,” Witten said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “The details that he goes into to performing at that level and the gym rat that he is, and just the repetitions, I’m similar. I gain a lot of confidence in the individual part of practice and the footwork and the steps and the stems of the route tree. Those are things I hang my hat on.”

Nowitzki, who turns 39 next week, will play a 20th season with the Mavericks. He is a 14-time NBA All-Star and one of only six players in history with 30,000 points.

Witten, 35, enters his 15th season with the Cowboys. His 1,089 are second all time among tight ends.

“I know I can play at a high level,” Witten said. “I know my expectations are higher than they’ve ever been. How long will it be like that? I don’t know, but I’m sure at some point I won’t be able to play up to my expectations. Right now that’s not where I’m at.”