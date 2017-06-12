Jeremy Maclin gets free crab cakes for life

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

It may not be the incentive that convinced Jeremy Maclin to sign with the Ravens, but free crab cakes for life are a tasty bonus.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood initially offered Maclin free crab cakes for the length of his contract, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The restaurant, a favorite of Ravens players, later upped the offer to crab cakes for his lifetime, hoping to convince him to sign with Baltimore.

Maclin agreed to a two-year deal Monday.

He accepted the bonus offer soon after, tweeting to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: “I read what y’all said…I love crab cakes! Lol”