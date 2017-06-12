Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has picked his next team.
The Ravens announced that Maclin has signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday. Maclin visited Baltimore last week after spending time with the Bills, who got recruiting help from Maclin’s former teammate LeSean McCoy, in the wake of his release from the Chiefs.
The Ravens’ interest in Maclin came as no surprise as the retirement of Steve Smith and latest hip injury for tight end Dennis Pitta had robbed Joe Flacco of two top targets in the passing game from last season. Maclin, who was dropped by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move after two seasons with the club, will no join Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman as the top wideouts in Baltimore.
The Bills’ own search for more receiving help could now lead them to look to their division rivals as the Jets are set to trade or release Eric Decker as they part ways with almost all of the leading veterans from last year’s team.
Good Luck JMac
Glad to have him. He’ll need to wear 18 or some other number cause nobody wears “19” in Baltimore.
Yes!!!
Cmon –
Bills just re-signed James Lofton – no wait, hes going back to Green Bay.
Sign me up then.
now all of a sudden Ozzie is a genius again and the Ravens have one of the best WR groups in the NFL haha
Looks like the Bills weren’t willing to overpay like they have in the past.
Maclin is highly overrated.
Welcome Jeremy!
no one wants to play in that cesspool of losing known as Buffalo
Nice pickup
I cant blame him. I would much rather play with Flacco and Wallace. He is the perfect complement to Wallace’s speed.
Him and DJacc were the perfect combo. I hate Chip Kelly for ruining the Eagles and letting DJacc, Maclin, and McCoy go. And rewarded Riley Cooper with a big contract that the Eagles are still eating some if I recall correctly.
Say it ain’t so overrated Jump Ball Joe!!!
Why does nobody wear 19 in Baltimore?