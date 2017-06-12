Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has picked his next team.

The Ravens announced that Maclin has signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday. Maclin visited Baltimore last week after spending time with the Bills, who got recruiting help from Maclin’s former teammate LeSean McCoy, in the wake of his release from the Chiefs.

The Ravens’ interest in Maclin came as no surprise as the retirement of Steve Smith and latest hip injury for tight end Dennis Pitta had robbed Joe Flacco of two top targets in the passing game from last season. Maclin, who was dropped by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move after two seasons with the club, will no join Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman as the top wideouts in Baltimore.

The Bills’ own search for more receiving help could now lead them to look to their division rivals as the Jets are set to trade or release Eric Decker as they part ways with almost all of the leading veterans from last year’s team.