 Skip to content

Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has picked his next team.

The Ravens announced that Maclin has signed a two-year deal with the team on Monday. Maclin visited Baltimore last week after spending time with the Bills, who got recruiting help from Maclin’s former teammate LeSean McCoy, in the wake of his release from the Chiefs.

The Ravens’ interest in Maclin came as no surprise as the retirement of Steve Smith and latest hip injury for tight end Dennis Pitta had robbed Joe Flacco of two top targets in the passing game from last season. Maclin, who was dropped by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move after two seasons with the club, will no join Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman as the top wideouts in Baltimore.

The Bills’ own search for more receiving help could now lead them to look to their division rivals as the Jets are set to trade or release Eric Decker as they part ways with almost all of the leading veterans from last year’s team.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens”
  1. kcflake says: Jun 12, 2017 3:41 PM

    Good Luck JMac

  2. annapterp says: Jun 12, 2017 3:44 PM

    Glad to have him. He’ll need to wear 18 or some other number cause nobody wears “19” in Baltimore.

  3. krabballs says: Jun 12, 2017 3:45 PM

    Yes!!!

  4. newenglandcheetahs says: Jun 12, 2017 3:45 PM

    Cmon –

    Bills just re-signed James Lofton – no wait, hes going back to Green Bay.

    Sign me up then.

  5. ninetysixer says: Jun 12, 2017 3:45 PM

    now all of a sudden Ozzie is a genius again and the Ravens have one of the best WR groups in the NFL haha

  6. billsfn15 says: Jun 12, 2017 3:47 PM

    Looks like the Bills weren’t willing to overpay like they have in the past.

  7. droppedinagreasefire says: Jun 12, 2017 3:47 PM

    Maclin is highly overrated.

  8. jaycitie says: Jun 12, 2017 3:49 PM

    Welcome Jeremy!

  9. OaklandNomads says: Jun 12, 2017 3:49 PM

    no one wants to play in that cesspool of losing known as Buffalo

  10. dcpatfan says: Jun 12, 2017 3:51 PM

    Nice pickup

  11. eaglesw00t says: Jun 12, 2017 4:02 PM

    I cant blame him. I would much rather play with Flacco and Wallace. He is the perfect complement to Wallace’s speed.

    Him and DJacc were the perfect combo. I hate Chip Kelly for ruining the Eagles and letting DJacc, Maclin, and McCoy go. And rewarded Riley Cooper with a big contract that the Eagles are still eating some if I recall correctly.

  12. Flash1287 says: Jun 12, 2017 4:04 PM

    Say it ain’t so overrated Jump Ball Joe!!!

  13. vicnocal says: Jun 12, 2017 4:05 PM

    Why does nobody wear 19 in Baltimore?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!