Jets expected to sign Jordan Todman

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

The Jets are expected to sign veteran running back Jordan Todman, according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

Todman has played for four teams in six seasons, starting three of 61 games. He has rushed for 531 yards and three touchdowns on 124 career carries.

He made the Colts’ roster last season because of his special teams ability. Todman took over the Colts’ kickoff return duties midway through last season and went 99 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff against the Packers, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Last season, he averaged 29.9 yards on 16 kickoffs with 11 of his returns going for 20 or more yards and three going for 40 or more yards.