Jets give up on trade, will release Eric Decker

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

The Jets couldn’t find anyone to take Eric Decker’s $7.25 million salary. So they’ll cut him loose.

Decker will be released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. That comes after the Jets tried to trade Decker but couldn’t find any teams willing to take on his contract unless the Jets would pay some of his salary. The Jets didn’t want to do that, so that ended trade discussions.

The 30-year-old Decker played in just three games before a shoulder injury ended his season last year, catching nine passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He’s expected to be healthy and ready to go this season.

Now the only question is where he’ll play next. After four years with the Broncos and three with the Jets, he’s free to try to find a new team. Unfortunately for him, he’ll have to settle for less than $7.25 million this season.