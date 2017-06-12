Jonathan Babineaux is “50-50” on retiring

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux, a free agent since March, continues to wait for his next opportunity. There ultimately may not be one.

He tells D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 12-year veteran is “50-50” regarding potential retirement.

Babineaux, who has spent his entire career with the Falcons, said he has been on no visits, but that he has received “a few calls” from teams. He also said he is recovering from shoulder surgery.

He appeared in all 19 games a year ago, and he has missed only seven regular-season games during his career.