King Dunlap calls it a career

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

When the Chargers signed Russell Okung this offseason, they no longer had need for their starting left tackle from the previous four seasons.

King Dunlap was released in March after making 46 starts over four years with the team and he seemed a good bet to land somewhere to compete for another starting gig or handle swing tackle duties as a reserve. Dunlap never signed anywhere, though, and doesn’t plan on signing anywhere in time for camp.

Dunlap’s agents sent out a tweet on Monday saying that their client has opted to retire rather than continue his career for a 10th season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Dunlap had opportunities to sign before making that call.

Dunlap entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2008. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and saw time on the right side of the line in Philly before moving on to San Diego and the left side in 2013.