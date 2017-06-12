Knighton’s time in New England included plenty of direction on how to deal with the media

Patriots players have a knack for smiling and saying not much of anything when the time comes to talk to the media. So does this Stepford Patriots dynamic happen organically, or is it taught?
Former NFL defensive lineman Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton, who spent much of the 2016 offseason and preseason in New England, shed some light on the dynamic during a Monday in-studio visit to PFT Live.
“You get coached up every day on how to talk to the media,” Knighton said. “One time, I did an interview and I gave a guy credit. I thought I was doing the right thing by digging up my teammate and saying he was going to have a great year. We got in a team meeting and [Bill Belichick] called me out, basically said to me, ‘You’re not an expert, you’re not a D-line expert, we don’t need you evaluating guys.’
“There’s a certain way they do things and it works. It’s obvious by their success. Most of the guys that stick around there are all on the same page and they just have one way of doing things. They’ve been doing that since he’s been there.”
It’s a prime example of the “Do Your Job” mentality, which along with urging each player and coach to take care of what he’s supposed to do includes a directive to take care only of what each person is supposed to do. It’s no player’s job to assess publicly (or privately) the performance of any other player; if/when any of them do, they’re going to hear about it from the boss.
This is how Belichick shields his team. Public comments provide fuel which cause distractions. Give credit to one guy publicly, which in turn drives more media questions, then it makes others on the team feel like they aren`t getting the credit. It`s a slippery slope.
Belichick just keeps it dead simple. It`s easy and it works.
bullcharger says:
Jun 12, 2017 2:35 PM
This is how Belichick shields his team. Public comments provide fuel which cause distractions. Give credit to one guy publicly, which in turn drives more media questions, then it makes others on the team feel like they aren`t getting the credit. It`s a slippery slope.
Belichick just keeps it dead simple. It`s easy and it works.
0 0
Report comment
——————
Also, it could create the player being talked about, a false sense of security or accomplishment.
And, on top of that, it technically allows the player’s agent to use those words in a negotiation of things like that start to spiral out of control, leaving BB with less leverage as a GM.
Basically, nothing good comes of what Knighton said, even if appearing minor.
19-0
No Days Off!
No one has it better.
GOAT QB
GOAT Coach
GOAT Owner
America’s Team
It’s good to be a Pats fan.
Of course it taught….
Bill leaves nothing to chance…..
It’s the fine tuning of the broader details that trickle down into all aspects of his coaching & leadership skills…
Pay attention to details & stay focused on immediate short term goals so you can achieve the ultimate one…
Love it!!
Go Pats!!!
I don’t remember exact reason why Knighton got cut, but I remember him tumbling down the depth chart. I don’t even think he made it through the preseason.
Not everyone is willing to work hard enough to make the Patriots’ roster. Many veterans thought they would coast into NE and be fitted for a SB ring. Reggie Wayne for example. Revis became so complacent with his ring that he wasn’t willing to play hard for the Jets.
For the most part player interviews in any sport are boring and usually a waste of time.
So basically, treat the media like mushrooms:
Keep em in the dark and feed em manure.
“I don’t remember exact reason why Knighton got cut, but I remember him tumbling down the depth chart. I don’t even think he made it through the preseason.”
Assumed because of his experience, signing bonus and pay level that he would automatically make the team and didn’t work hard enough.
Then acted shocked that he was cut knowing full well he wasn’t working as hard as most of the guys around him.
And this comes as a surprise to… anyone?
Bueller…Bueller…
Can you picture what would happen if a Pats player ran his mouth about the other side of the ball like some ‘Hawks players or streamed something from the locker room the way Antonio Brown did? Yeah, neither can anyone else ’cause we all know it would never even occur to one of them to do it.