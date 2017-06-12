Minicamp represents the Chargers’ San Diego swan song

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT

The Chargers will soon officially say “see ya” to San Diego.

The team’s mandatory minicamp to cap the offseason program represents the final practices in San Diego, the team’s home since moving from L.A. in 1961. It makes the looming three-day camp a strange situation for the franchise and its franchise quarterback.

“This is where I’ve spent more hours — next to my house, it’s been right here,” Philip Rivers said, via Jack Wang of the Orange County Register.

Next month, the Chargers will relocate to their new facility in Costa Mesa, and then they’ll play for at least three years at the StubHub Center, a 30,000-seat soccer facility in Carson. Eventually, they’ll share a venue with the Rams, with one franchise destined to emerge as the favorite team in L.A.

There’s a good chance it will still be the Raiders.