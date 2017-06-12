NFL holding clinic for assistant coaches this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Most of the league’s teams are holding mandatory minicamps this week, which marks the end of the offseason program and leaves players to work out on their own until training camps open this summer.

Some of the league’s assistant coaches will go from those minicamps to another one designed to enhance their skills, however. The league will be holding a three-day clinic for young assistant coaches from Friday to Sunday at the Jets’ facility in New Jersey.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that each team can send two assistants with one-to-three years of experience to the clinic, which will feature longtime NFL coaches like Norv Turner, Kevin Gilbride and Dave Wannstedt teaching “proper techniques and fundamentals.” Hall of Famer Bill Polian helped put the program together and will deliver the opening address.

“There was a dearth of places where young assistant coaches who had come up through the computer ranks could learn on-field technique and therefore improve their careers and the game,” Polian said. “We’re very hopeful they get detailed technical work and knowledge as provided by some of the great position coaches and technicians in the history of the game.”

This year’s clinic will focus on coaching quarterbacks, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers.