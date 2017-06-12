NFL rule to keep Solomon Thomas off practice field until camp

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

It appears the NFL rule keeping rookies off the field until their colleges end their spring final exams will prevent Solomon Thomas from practicing until training camp.

The No. 3 overall pick from Stanford was expected to participate during their mandatory minicamp Wednesday in the 49ers’ final practice before training camp. But Stanford, which is on the quarter system, doesn’t end exams until Wednesday night, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The rule applies whether a player still is in school or not. The NFL says the rule is designed to encourage players not to drop out of college, though many top players don’t attend school during the spring to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who also attended Stanford, gets to practice with the Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers, though, have only meetings Thursday.