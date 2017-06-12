OBJ, Olivier Vernon report for mandatory minicamp

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

Giants coach Ben McAdoo expected all players to be at the team’s mandatory minicamp, and the two highest-profile players who skipped voluntary offseason workouts already have appeared.

Via multiple reports, both receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon (pictured) have reported for pre-mandatory minicamp physicals.

Beckham made his intentions clear with an “I’m back” message on Instagram, along with a cryptic quote about rain falling on the just and unjust that only adds to the mystery that Beckham is creating, deliberately or not, about his absence from OTAs, his desire for a new contract, and his motivation to risk injury while working out on his own instead of the financial protection that comes from working out with the team.

It will be interesting to see if Beckham makes himself available to the media during the mandatory minicamp. He’s not required to speak, and given the various pointed questions he’d be asked it won’t be a surprise if he chooses not to talk.