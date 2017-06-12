Odell Beckham releases “I’m back” video before minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham’s absence from voluntary workouts this offseason has provided a little noise in an otherwise quiet patch of the team’s calendar and a continued absence through this week’s mandatory minicamp would make a much bigger commotion.

Word last week was the Beckham wouldn’t be going that route, which would leave him subject to fines, and Beckham appeared to confirm it with a post to Instagram on Sunday night. Beckham wrote “#ImBack” along with a biblical reference reminding his followers that “The rain falls on the just and unjust alike.”

Beckham doesn’t say which camp he’s in, but the video part of the post shows him going through the workouts that kept him occupied while the Giants were doing OTAs. The implication to those critical of his choices this offseason would seem to be that Beckham was doing plenty of work, but it goes unstated. Further criticism of Beckham will be similarly unstated as long as he continues producing during the competitive sections of the year.

Beckham hasn’t spoken about his absence or suggestions that it is related to his desire for a new contract. He should have the opportunity to do so after the Giants minicamp opens on Tuesday.