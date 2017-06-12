Packers excuse some veteran players from minicamp again this year

When the time for mandatory minicamp rolled around last year, Packers coach Mike McCarthy excused all players with five or more years of experience from those practices.
With the Packers set to play in the Hall of Fame Game last year, McCarthy cited the longer than usual training camp as the reason why the veterans wouldn’t be on the field. The Packers aren’t scheduled to play a fifth preseason game this year (they never actually played in it last year), but McCarthy said Monday that he is handling minicamp the same way.
“We had a practice [last Friday] with all the players under six years,” McCarthy said on ESPN 540 Milwaukee. “To me, Friday and these three practices in front of us are the most important practices of the offseason because the reps go up for everybody. You look for those first-, second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-year [players], you look for guys to step up and take a little bit of a leadership role on the practice field. I think this is the second or third year we’ve done this, and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of out of it. I’m looking forward to these three practices.”
Sixteen Packers will be excused this week, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Jordy Nelson, linebacker Clay Matthews and safety Morgan Burnett. Younger players will get increased snaps and cornerback Kevin King, the team’s top pick in April, will get his first work since rookie minicamp as the NFL bars him and other incoming rookies from practicing until their schools are out of session.
another 4-6 start coming, followed by 3-3…sorry, Packers.
Great move considering the Falcons embarrassed the heck out of those veterans on nations television.
Do they need more time to recover from that beating?
Those 16 players are on their way to celebrate (buffet style) with eddie lacy. Weight goal met!
Good way to show the young guys how to work. Last place is on the horizon.
This sends the message that practice isn’t important for some players.
It’s how the Packers build one of the deepest rosters every year.
It looks like it will be yet another slow start for the Packers this year. Followed again by excuses that early season games do not count as much since the team has not yet had a chance to gel.
This title should be “Packer’s excuses. Some veteran players missing from minicamp again this year.”