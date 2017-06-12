Report: Dez Bryant’s Revis-recruiting not a sign of a signing

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Dez Bryant is capable of many things.

But he’s not the General Manager yet.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a Cowboys source said there was nothing going on with free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Their star wide receiver tweeted a recruiting pitch to Revis over the weekend, even though the veteran corner doesn’t seem to be a fit.

They lost cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency, but signed free agent Nolan Carroll and drafted three corners this year. So while Revis seems like the kind of name-recognition signing they might have made at one point, they’ve leaned away from such deals lately.