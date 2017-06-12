Report: Jeremy Maclin expected to pick team on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin made visits with the Bills and Ravens last week, but he remains a free agent as this week gets underway.

That’s not expected to be the case for too much longer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two teams believe they will hear Maclin’s decision about where he will continue his playing career on Monday.

Maclin visited the Bills first last week, but the end result of both visits was that he wanted more time to plot out his direction in the wake of his release by the Chiefs earlier this month. There does not appear to be any other teams in the mix for Maclin’s services at the moment.

Assuming Maclin does go to either Buffalo or Baltimore, the team that doesn’t land him could look to acquire Eric Decker. The Jets are still trying to trade the veteran — they’ve reportedly spoken to the Ravens — and they are expected to release him if they are unable to make a deal.