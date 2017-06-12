Report: Le’Veon Bell and Aaron Donald could skip minicamps

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

Odell Beckham has shown up, but two other stars looking for new contracts could be skipping minicamps this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald aren’t considered locks to show up their respective teams’ mandatory sessions this week.

Bell has been franchise-tagged and hasn’t signed his tender, while Donald’s simply hoping for a new deal. The Rams have picked up the 2018 option worth around $6.9 million, as he’s still working on his rookie contract.

The Rams have negotiated with Donald, and he could still show up. But while negotiating, it’s at least worth the threat of withholding services to prove a point, even if he appears.

Players under contract who skip minicamps are subject to up to $80,405 in fines if they miss all three days. Bell, because he’s not signed, faces no financial consequence if he doesn’t show.